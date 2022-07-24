Photos: Akufo-Addo commissions rehabilitated Asomdwe Park on Atta Mills' 10th anniversary

In a statement released on his Facebook page, Akufo-Addo said he decided to renovate the Asondwe Park after it came to his notice that it was in a bad state.

Pulse Ghana

“On Sunday, 24th July 2024, I commissioned the rehabilitated Asomdwoe Park, the final resting place of the 3rd President of the 4th Republic, the late Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills,” the President wrote.

Pulse Ghana

“Sometime after becoming President, I became aware of the sad state of Asomdwoe Park, and, in 2020, I received a request from the late President’s energetic Communications Director, Koku Anyidoho, who runs the Institute named after the President, for the assistance of Government to rehabilitate the facility. I agreed, and, subsequently, I instructed the Coastal Development Authority to undertake a thorough rehabilitation of the Park, with the close co-operation of the Institute.

“It was not right that the Park had been allowed to deteriorate considerably over the years since his burial in 2012, and I am happy that it was under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, allegedly his “fiercest critic”, that Asomdwoe Park has been elevated to a status befitting the final resting place of a President of the Republic of Ghana.”

Pulse Ghana

Akufo-Addo further stated that he did not renovate Atta Mills’ resting place for political capital and extended his condolences to the late former president’s family.

Pulse Ghana

“I did so with that objective solely in mind, and not to exploit or take advantage of any so-called divisions in the political party to which he belonged. Those alleged divisions are not of my making, and do not, in any way, inure to my benefit.

“My wife Rebecca and our children join me and the Government in reiterating our sincere condolences to his wife, Naadu, his son, his entire family, to the National Democratic Congress, and, indeed, to the people of Ghana for their great loss. The man from Ekumfi Otuam will not be forgotten,” he added.

Pulse Ghana