Akufo-Addo congratulates Ghana’s contingent at 13th African Games

Ghana's participation in the All-African Games underscored the country's steadfast commitment to sporting excellence and continental unity and making history by securing a record-breaking total of sixty-eight (68) medals, comprising nineteen (19) gold, twenty-nine (29) silver, and twenty (20) bronze, marking a significant milestone for the nation.

The athletes showcased remarkable skill, resilience, and sportsmanship, bringing pride and honor to Ghana on the international stage.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 23, 2024, following the conclusion of the event, President Akufo-Addo commended the team's outstanding performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To every member of the Ghanaian team, I commend you for your dedication, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Your remarkable achievements have not only brought glory to our nation but have also served as inspiration to a new generation of sports enthusiasts across our beloved country. You have showcased the very best of Ghana to the world."

President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the team and the citizens for their confidence in the government's ability to host the Games for the first time in the nation's history.

"To the people of Ghana, I thank you for your trust in the government's capacity to host the Games for the first time in our history. I am also appreciative that you did not heed the voices of doubt that questioned our nation's resolve and called for the cancellation of the games."

"As we celebrate this unprecedented success, let us reaffirm our dedication to promoting sports as a vehicle for national development and cohesion. Together, we can harness the transformative power of sports to build a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous Ghana for generations to come."