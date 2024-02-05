Akufo-Addo didn’t sack DCEs because they’re anti-Bawumia – Dan Botwe

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio in Accra, the Minister described the reports as false.

“In all the 275 constituencies that the primaries were held, the figures are there, the Electoral Commission and media have the figures, so one will have to rank them from the least to see whether this supports those assertions [reports],” he said.

“It is totally false …,” Botwe added.

The president on Friday (2 February) revoked the appointments of 24 district chief executives (DCE) across the country. No reasons were assigned to the revocation.

Some reports suggest the DCEs were sacked in areas where the 2024 presidential candidate Mahamudu Bawumia performed poorly in the party’s primaries last year.

The President in a statement on February 3, said, “According to my letter on February 2, 2024, and following article 243 (1) of the Constitution, I have made the following nominations to the office of Chief Executive of the following Municipal and District Assemblies.”