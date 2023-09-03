ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo Addo has packed the court with strong NPP affiliates - Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo's government of appointing judges with a strong affinity for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the Judiciary.

Mahama asserts that the current government has intentionally and purposefully placed its supporters within the judicial system.

Addressing the ceremony of the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahama claimed that this strategy is designed to shield them from accountability when they are no longer in power. He estimated that there are currently around 80 such judges in the system, with the number expected to increase beyond 100 soon.

"Currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people onto the bench."

He emphasized that President Akufo-Addo has appointed a significant number of judges to the bench, surpassing 80 and still counting.

He further alleged that this judicial appointment strategy is intended to help the NPP government evade accountability after they leave office.

Mahama encouraged members of the NDC to consider pursuing careers in the legal profession, specifically on the bench, to balance the numbers suggesting that this is the only way to correct the perceived imbalance in the judiciary.

“So, I encourage some of you to look at careers on the bench so that we can balance out what the current situation is. We must be prepared as NDC legal persons to also go onto the bench so that we can balance out the judiciary,” He urged

