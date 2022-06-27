Akufo-Addo has received over ¢500billion in grants yet he has nothing to show for it – Sammy Gyamfi

However, Mr. Gyamfi said the government does not have anything to show for all that money.

Sammy Gyamfi who is a member of the pressure group, Arise Ghana, said the current government has received an amount of ¢500billion but there are no major projects such as schools and hospitals to point to as having been built from the funds.

“President Akufo-Addo has had money more than any government. The last time we checked, he has received ¢500billion yet, he has not built hospitals and schools,” he said on the New Day show with Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Monday, June 27 while speaking on the planned demonstration by the Arise Ghana.

“This country is regressing,” he stressed.

He further explained that the demonstration is intended to protest against the government for the untold hardship Ghanaians are going through at the moment.

In his view, the hardships are due to the high fuel prices and also some of the taxes on petroleum.

For instance, he said the 10 pesewas Sanitation and Pollution tax which he termed ‘Borla tax’ is not needed.

Sammy Gyamfi said ” the first major activity is the demonstration scheduled for 28th and 29.

“We are going to demonstrate against the excruciating hardships Ghanaians are going through. The hardships Ghanaians are going through is too much. This is occasioned largely by the hikes in fuel prices.”

“We don’t understand why Ghanaians should continue paying ‘Borla’ tax,” he added.

The group planned to start the series of demonstrations on 28th June 2022, starting from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange/ Obra Spot and ending at the frontage of the seat of government.

“We shall move through the Nima Police Station street to the Arko-Agyei inter-change and end at the Frontage of the Jubilee House where we will picket until 10 PM,” a statement issued by the group earlier said.