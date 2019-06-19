He said the president has not offered or paid him any amount of money as being reported in the media.

Speaking on Accra based Okay FM, the controversial 'man of God' said he has not received even a pesewa from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) nor the government, adding that the allegation must be treated with the contempt that it deserves.

"No pastor should ever think that President Akufo Addo has given me money and has left them out for which reason they should feel hurt. President Akufo Addo as I know him will not even embezzle state funds let alone give out some to his friends because he did not come to steal Ghana’s money rather he came to protect the public purse and use our resources to develop the country", he said.

"He has a very good heart, I can vouch for the President any day. I strongly believe that Nana Akufo Addo never went out of his way to promise pastors who prayed for him ahead of the election that should he win, he’ll reward them with cash."

Reverend Owusu Bempah also disclosed that no man of God should expect monetary returns for interceding on the behalf of any individual.

“If you are a pastor you have to always intercede for those in authority so they can rule the country well just as the Bible requires us to do and not do so expecting money as reward. This is our calling, as at today, no NPP member or government official has given me money because I backed the President spiritually", he said.

There has been several reports in the media that the president rewarded Rev. Owusu Bempah with a whopping $12m for his spiritual guidance during the 2016 elections.