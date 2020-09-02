He said this when he addressed some residents in Amedzofe in the Volta region on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Akufo-Addo is currently on a visit to the region, where he commissioned the Five Piped Water Supply System in the Amedzofe community.

He said he intends to “keep knocking on the door until the door is opened to me, until the Volta Region and the NPP are married.”

READ ALSO: ‘I may have my failings but I’m not a tribalist’ – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

The President also dismissed claims that he is a tribalist, insisting he has people from all tribes serving in key roles of his government.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to shun all persons who propagate ethnic divisions and sentiments.

“No one who is committed to the Ghana Project, as I am, can have an ethnic agenda. Rather, we should shun all those who would promote ethnic sentiments and divisions amongst us for selfish, partisan, political ends,” Nana Addo said.

“There are people from this region, some of whom are well known to you here in Amedzofe, who serve in sensitive parts of my government and influence decisions on a daily basis. I may have my own failings, like we all do, but being a tribalist is not one of them.”

He went ahead to shed some light on the deployment of military personnel to Ghana’s various border towns.

The President strongly refuted claims that the Volta region was being targeted, saying the soldiers are only there to guard against “potential terrorist attacks on our shores and to prevent the importation of the virus into our country.”