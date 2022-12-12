A statement from the Presidency said the Summit is expected to “demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.”
Akufo-Addo jets off to America to attend the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Accra for Washington DC to attend the US-Africa Leaders’ summit.
The President was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, MP; the Environment, Science Technology and Innovation, Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, MP; and official of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.
“The President will return to Ghana on Saturday, 17th December 2022, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead,” the statement added.
