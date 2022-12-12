ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo jets off to America to attend the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Accra for Washington DC to attend the US-Africa Leaders’ summit.

Akufo-Addo-travel
Akufo-Addo-travel

A statement from the Presidency said the Summit is expected to “demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The President was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, MP; the Environment, Science Technology and Innovation, Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, MP; and official of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo Pulse Ghana

“The President will return to Ghana on Saturday, 17th December 2022, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead,” the statement added.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Ghana to send trained nurses to the UK – Agyemang Manu

Road tolls

Ghanaians will no longer be paying GH¢1 and 50p as road tolls in 2023 — Roads Minister

Nursing students

Trade nurses for cash with the UK: Ghana to earn £1,000 per nurse

The Bank of Ghana

Don’t do business with these 19 unlicensed firms – BoG cautions public