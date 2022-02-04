Akufo-Addo leaves for Ethiopia for 35th AU Summit

In a statement from the Presidency, it said whilst in Addis Ababa, President Akufo-Addo will present separate reports on AU Financial Institutions and on Gender and Development, in his capacity as AU Champion on Financial Institutions and AU Champion on Gender and Development, respectively.

Pulse Ghana

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah; and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.