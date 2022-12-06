Akufo-Addo makes the top 50 World Leaders Twitter Power ranking

The Ghanaian President ranked 36th on the list behind Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia.

India President Narenda Modhi topped the list with United States President Joe Biden second.

This list comes at a time when the President Akufo-Addo’s ratings in Ghana is dwindling.

Due to the current economic hardships, many Ghanaians are feeling the brunt of local debt restructuring announced by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

Pulse Ghana

The Government on Sunday announced a slash in interest payments for domestic bondholders to zero percent in 2023 and pegged 2024 interest payments at 5 percent

According to the government, there will be no haircut on the principal of bonds, adding that individuals with government bonds will have total investments upon maturity.