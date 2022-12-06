RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo makes top 50 World Leaders Twitter Power ranking

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been included in the top 50 world leaders list by Twitter.

The list is an annual ranking of world leaders by the social media company based on output and popularity.

The Ghanaian President ranked 36th on the list behind Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia.

Indian president Narenda Modhi topped the list with United States President Joe Biden second.

This list comes at a time when the President Akufo-Addo’s ratings in Ghana are dwindling.

Due to the current economic hardships, many Ghanaians are feeling the brunt of the local debt restructuring announced by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

The government on Sunday announced a slash in interest payments for domestic bondholders to zero per cent in 2023 and pegged 2024 interest payments at 5 per cent

According to the government, there will be no haircut on the principal of bonds, adding that individuals with government bonds will have total investments upon maturity.

In a public address on Sunday, December 4, on the current economic situation, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta said the government will ensure that people’s investments are safe.

