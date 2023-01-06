Akufo-Addo names Ken Ofori-Atta as caretaker Trade Minister

The statement also said the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will act as care taker of the Trade Ministry till a substantive minister is announced.

Reports by stated that Alan tendered his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

It is, however, unclear why he resigned after serving at the Trade Ministry since 2017, and it is believed that he took the decision to enable him properly focus on his presidential ambition.

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for the election of its flagbearer ahead of the 2024 general elections, the men are gradually being separated from the boys.

Some names tipped to run for the NPP flagbearer position when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure ends include Vice President Dr. Bawumia and Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen.

Others include the Minister of Agriculture Dr. Afriyie Akoto, former Energy Minister Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, and former Railway Development Minister Joe Ghartey.

A presidential hopeful of the party, John Alan Kyeremanten earlier said it is his time to lead the party to victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

