The British Premier was admitted into an Intensive Care Unit in London as his symptoms from coronavirus worsened.

In a tweet of hope and encouragement, President Akufo-Addo wrote: "our thoughts and prayers are with him and the British people at the critical time.”

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday.

A No 10 statement read: “Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

undefined Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

The statement added: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”, the spokesman added.