Akufo-Addo suspends controversial GRA/SML revenue assurance deal

In a statement dated January 2, signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the President said, “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed KPMG, the reputable Audit, Tax and Advisory Services firm, to conduct an immediate audit into the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd (SML), a contract which was entered into to enhance revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, the upstream petroleum production and minerals and metals resources value chain.”

President Akufo-Addo has also tasked KPMG to complete its report in two weeks and “submit appropriate recommendations to him.”

The President has directed the Ministry of Finance and the GRA to suspend the performance of the contract, pending the submission of the audit report.

“The President has directed the Ministry of Finance and GRA to provide KPMG with whatever assistance they will require for conduct of the audit, and has also directed the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority to suspend the performance of the contract, pending the submission of the audit report, including any payments presently envisaged under its terms.”

SML, after an investigative piece put together by the Fourth Estate in December 2023, debunked claims of being awarded a 10-year contract duration, insisting that it has been given a 5-year contract instead.