Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight on Covid-19, IMF deal

Reymond Awusei Johnson

His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo will tonight, May, 28 be delivering an address to the nation at 8 pm on the government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
The last time President Akufo-Addo gave such an address was on March 27, 2022.

The update comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on 5th May 2023 that COVID-19 was no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced that pre-departure testing and test at all points of entry were no more a requirement for all passengers.

He will also be updating Ghanaians on the $3 billion bailout program approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Prez Address
