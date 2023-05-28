The last time President Akufo-Addo gave such an address was on March 27, 2022.
Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight on Covid-19, IMF deal
His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo will tonight, May, 28 be delivering an address to the nation at 8 pm on the government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.
The update comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on 5th May 2023 that COVID-19 was no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced that pre-departure testing and test at all points of entry were no more a requirement for all passengers.
He will also be updating Ghanaians on the $3 billion bailout program approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
