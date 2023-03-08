ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation address today

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to address Ghanaians on the state of the nation today.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The address is respected to touch on the economy and measures outlined to solve the challenges.

Recommended articles

This is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

Article 67 says the President shall deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President is expected to give accounts of happenings in all the areas in the country as well.

In his address at the 66th Independence Day anniversary, President Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to be thankful.

He believes despite all challenges facing the country, the government has ensured the supply of basic commodities to prevent the crisis from worsening.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“We all see the images around the world, here in Ghana, we’ve not had any fuel queues, we’ve not suffered shortages of food and essential items, or the catastrophe of dumsor. Undoubtedly, major global developments have harmed our domestic economic performance."

“We’ve witnessed historic heights in global inflation and food prices. Rising global interests rate triggered by the tightening of monetary policy of Central banks across several advanced economies to tame rising inflation and energy crisis with crude oil prices reaching unprecedented heights at one point above $120 a barrel."

Ghana is currently seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic recovery amid intensifying hardship, a rising cost of living, and a depreciating cedi.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Military storm Ashaiman to brutalise civilians after alleged killing of soldier

Video: Military storm Ashaiman to brutalise civilians after alleged killing of soldier

I’m not above the law, I’ve learnt a lot from this case – McDan speaks after contempt sentence

I’m not above the law, I’ve learnt a lot from this case – McDan speaks after contempt sentence

Ghana Independence Day

Ghana marks 66th Independence Day celebration at Ho

Soldiers arrest 72 Ashaiman residents over colleague’s death, MP cries for help

Soldiers arrest 72 Ashaiman residents over colleague’s death, MP cries for help