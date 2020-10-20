The president is expected to commission projects and cut sods for new ones in the two regions.

In a statement copied to the media, the president will also interact with traditional authorities in the various communities.

Beginning in the Volta Region, President Akufo-Addo will commission the Naval Training Command at Agorta-Nutekpor in the South Tongu constituency, and proceed to the Central Park to attend a durbar of Chiefs and people of Afife in appreciation of his enstoolment in 2017 as a Chief of the traditional area.

“He will also commission the €14.5 million Ketu North Municipal Hospital at Weta, and hold a meeting with the Chiefs of Dodze and Penyi at Penyi,” the Presidency said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the President will inspect the ongoing construction of the Nkonya-Kwamikrom road at Nkonya in the Biakoye Constituency, the Jasikan-Dodi-Pepeso road in the Buem constituency, and the Nkwanta North-Nkwanta South road in Kpassa in the Nkwanta North constituency.

Later, he will cut the sod for the Regional Directorate of the Youth Employment Agency at Yabram.

On Thursday 22nd October, the President will inspect work on the Kete Krachi Town Roads in the Krachi West constituency. He will commission the Nandi Junction-Dordo Kope road and the Krachi-Banda road at Borae Junction in the Krachi Nchumuru constituency.

President Akufo-Addo will also attend a meeting with the Oti Regional House of Chiefs at Dambai, cut sod for the NYA Youth Resource Centre there, and end the 3-day work in the two regions with a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of the Zoomlion Waste Recycling and Compost Plant at Yariga No.1 also in the Krachi East constituency of the Oti region.