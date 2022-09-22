RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo weighs in on global support to fight terrorism in West Africa

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Nana Akufo Addo has cautioned the all-inclusive community in the sub-region of the growing threat of terrorist activities in West Africa.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo

At the 77th UN General Assembly meeting, Nana Addo noted democracy has been stirred by terrorist activities. Neighbors bordering Ghana have suffered terrorist attacks and have had to battle insurgents in the last decade.

Read Also

The President in his speech said. “The terrorist pressure has provided a pretext for the unhappy reappearance of military rule in three of the 15 member ECOWAS Community,”

“We are determined to reverse so that the ECOWAS space remains a democratic one,” he emphasized

“We, in Ghana, know differently, we have watched in horror as the unrest has moved from the Sahel, inexorably, to the West African coastal countries.”

Nana Addo stressed the strenuous effects this activity is having on the resources of countries in the sub-region.

“All of us in the region are being forced to spend huge amounts of money on security. This is money we should be spending on educating and giving skills to our young people,” he said.

“This is a global problem deserving the attention of the world community for a global solution.”

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly debate commenced on September 20, Tuesday on the theme, ‘A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.’

Over 150 heads-of-state and government representatives are expected to deliver speeches at the assembly.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Charles Bissue

Releasing sex videos of Aisha Huang with 'big men' is a crime — Charles Bissue

Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's biography: age, wife, Alpha Hour, church, books, net worth

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery.

Government declares Wednesday, September 21 as public holiday

Captain Effah-Dartey

I will stop defending Aisha Huang if I get an appointment from Akufo-Addo – Effah-Dartey