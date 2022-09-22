Akufo-Addo weighs in on global support to fight terrorism in West Africa

The President in his speech said. “The terrorist pressure has provided a pretext for the unhappy reappearance of military rule in three of the 15 member ECOWAS Community,”

“We are determined to reverse so that the ECOWAS space remains a democratic one,” he emphasized

“We, in Ghana, know differently, we have watched in horror as the unrest has moved from the Sahel, inexorably, to the West African coastal countries.”

Nana Addo stressed the strenuous effects this activity is having on the resources of countries in the sub-region.

“All of us in the region are being forced to spend huge amounts of money on security. This is money we should be spending on educating and giving skills to our young people,” he said.

“This is a global problem deserving the attention of the world community for a global solution.”

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly debate commenced on September 20, Tuesday on the theme, ‘A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.’