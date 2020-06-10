The former Ghana Football Association boss said the president is showing some dictatorial tendencies to issues on free speech.

In a statement titled: ‘Troubling times in Ghana’, in which he chronicled worrying incidents that happened under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said: “There is no doubt that there is political tension in the country”, adding: “Autocracy and dictatorship appear to be rearing [their] heads in our body polity."

He noted:“As a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, a party whose philosophy is underpinned by democratic principles, I am deeply worried [about] what is happening in our dear country.”

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

The suspended NPP member continued: “The true character of the President, as a human rights lawyer, must be brought to the fore to address these negative issues that continue to haunt the good conscience of the people of Ghana.”

He warned: “If care is not taken, a chaotic situation with attendant anarchy can occur”.