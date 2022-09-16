Akufo-Addo’s handlers are a monumental embarrassment – Prof. Gyampo

Reacting to the President's statement in a Facebook post, Thursday, 16 September 2022, the Political Science lecturer noted that, as the leader of the nation, he should be privy to every information.

“I am not sure if Aisha Huang was deported or she fled the country”. Why should a whole President of ours, and C-in-C say this?

“What info can’t he get if he wants to? "

He added that: “The handlers of the President are a monumental embarrassment to the old man."

In an interview in the Volta Region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he is not sure if Aisha Huang was indeed deported.

The President said he was not privy to the final details of the deportation.

Pulse Ghana

“I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported. Or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it.”

“But whichever way it is, she’s become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents”, he said.

“We have concerted to work at it. We need to have the coorporation of the courts. Until recently when I came, the punishment for people caught was relatively light. [But] we’ve changed the law to stiffen the punishment for people caught,” he added.

In his view, efforts to clamp down on illegal mining have seen a massive improvement under his watch as President.