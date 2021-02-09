According to the Police, the two girls were not kidnapped but pretended they were.

The girls are reported to have been kidnapped after the close of school last Friday, February 5, 2021.

The victims, reports stated picked a taxi to transport them to Breman UGC where they live with their parents.

However, the taxi driver diverted to Suame Magazine, where the girls were kidnapped and confined in a room.

READ MORE: We know the location of kidnapped Takoradi girls - CID Boss

But the police in a statement said one of the girls, 15, whose parent reported her missing after she left home for school and never returned had called her brother to inform him that she was at the Embassy Hotel at Suame Kotoko.

The Police said upon intelligence, they discovered the supposed kidnapped girl and her friend, also a final year student of St Louis JHS apparently went to visit their boyfriends Clement Coleman and Nana Kwame at Tafo-Ahenbronum and that they had been staying at that address with their boyfriends since Friday, February 5, 2021, when they were reported missing.