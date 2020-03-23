The church led by Prophet Edwin Selasi Wogbloexo Wovenu was visibly crowded with over 300 members.

He said he had a revelation in December 2019 about a possible outbreak of a deadly virus this year and herbal medicine was prescribed and prepared for church members against the outbreak.

Gallons of what is believed to contain the COVID-19 herbal medicine were shared with the members of the church.

According to him, there is a need for the government to lift the ban on places of worship to allow them to close contact with God.

"In this situation, it is wrong for Nana Addo to place a ban on churches. I think this is rather the time for us to have close contact with God and ask him to grant us the healing mercy.

He added that: "the coronavirus outbreak has been prophesied many years ago, by my grandfather, the founder of the ARS Church, the late Wovenu I, whom I have replaced. This is just one of the 36 diseases he spoke about that would strike the world in 2020, there are many worse diseases to come and the way forward now is to pray for God’s intervention," he stated.

He noted that "Since the revelation in December, the medicine has been prepared and shared with the church members who travel from distances every 15 days. It is a medicine against coronavirus and we believe strongly that we are protected enough, that disease can not attack us; take it and let other countries like China, Italy, and Germany have it and see whether it works or not."