A/R: Police on dragnet for other suspects, following the arrest of one person

The victim who was inflicted with multiple machete wounds was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

Following the incident, some persons suspected to be friends of the deceased set fire to the family house of one of the suspects on Friday, January 27, 2023.

DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, the Ashanti regional police commander, has thus vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We are seriously looking for the other suspects. They are your siblings, you live with them, they are your family, you know their whereabouts, try to assist us to arrest them. Come to my office if you know of their hideouts. We will not allow anyone to take the laws into their hands. If they are also listening to me, for their safety, they should come out and report themselves, we will fish them out from their hideouts,”

One of the suspects, Nana Osei Gyeabour alias Point, was picked up by the police on Friday.

The Unit Committee Secretary of Krofrom East Electoral area, Albert Boakye Dankwa said they have been collaborating with the police and are hopeful that all the suspects would be arrested soon.