Armed robbers threaten nurses at Lower Manya Krobo


Robbery Lives of nurses at Manya Krobo threatened by armed robbers

The said robbery on the highway on the Akaten road has become a major problem which has driven away many market women from trading.

play

Community Health nurses in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region have appealed for police protection from alleged death threat by armed robbers.

Gorden Kusier, one of the community health nurses said she was recently attacked by armed robbers, alleged to be fulani herdsmen.

Narrating her ordeal to Accra-based Starr FM, he said "On Tuesday in the evening around 7am I was coming from Akaten to Assesewa and we were crossed by the armed robbers so there  was a whole lot of people they wounded, there was a pastor going for all-night, all of them were crossed and wounded. My laptop, three android phones, Ghc950 and all my documents were taken away by the robbers."

He added: "At times we have emergency that we are supposed to take them from the health center to the District Hospital and now it has even put fear in the staff even to move out in the night to attend cases, because of the armed robbery cases. The PA there says without somebody to guard her, she will not wake up at night to attend to cases."

The nurses operate at the Akaten area. The said robbery on the highway on the Akaten road has become a major problem which has driven away many market women from trading in the area.

They are, therefore, demanding immediate action from police to stop armed robbery incidents in the area.

