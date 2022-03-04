RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Arrears owed caterers: School feeding programme not suspended — National coordinator

Kojo Emmanuel

The government has not suspended the expansion of the feeding programme, the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has said.

According to Gertrude Quashigah, the reports of the suspension of the programme are untrue and misleading.

She said "NO! Government has not put Ghana School Feeding Programme on hold".

She further stressed that the reports could cause fear among beneficiaries of the programme, their parents, and caterers.

Her reactions come after the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cecilia Abena Dapaah announced the suspension of the expansion of the school feeding programme to allow debts owed caterers to be cleared.

Earlier, Cecilia Dapaah on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, said "Mr. Speaker, currently the expansion of the programme is on hold. We are clearing all arrears of caterers and putting in place measures to ensure effective and efficient service delivery to all beneficiary schools as well as the caterers.

"We are also putting in place a management information system to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the system. We shall surely inform this august House when we are ready to expand the programme to cover additional schools."

