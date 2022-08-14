In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday, August 14, 2022, the law enforcement agency stated categorically that the above-stated perception is erroneous.
Arrested persons have right to bail on holidays, weekends – Ghana Police Service
The Ghana Police Service has rubbished the long-held perception that arrested persons cannot be granted bail at certain times, including holidays and weekends, so they must remain in custody till the next day or week.
“We wish to state categorically that there is no such principle or rule that forbids the Police or clothe the Police with the authority not to grant bail at night. The Administration further wishes to state that BAIL is a constitutional right of arrested persons and can be granted at any time of the day, including holidays and weekends,” the statement reads in part.
The statement by the police was in response to claims by the Northern Regional NPP Chairman, Adam Bantima Samba, that it has a principle of not granting or administering bail at night.
The Service said that such a perception is born out of ignorance of the laws of the country, adding that it does not have the power to refuse bail to anyone in its custody who deserves it.
“The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to a social media publication in which the Northern Regional NPP Chairman, Adam Bantima Samba is seen making a claim to the effect that he will make a record by breaking Police principle of not granting or administering bail at night.
“The statement made by Mr. Samba is erroneous and a clear demonstration of ignorance of the law on his part and the public should therefore treat it with the contempt it deserves,” the statement said.
This puts to rest the fear and agitation that always greet arrests effected by the police on Friday, with claims being that the suspect would only be granted bail on Monday.
