Asabee donates food items to Chief Imam toward Ramadan

The delegation, in a brief address, extolled the many roles the Chief Imam continues to play in Ghana’s socio-economic settings and peace-building efforts.

He made the donation to Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu at his new Fadama residence on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng indicated that the donation forms part of his commitment to giving back to society.

ADVERTISEMENT

He indicated that the donation forms part of his commitment to giving back to society.

"Before I was approved as a Minister I came here for your blessings. I am here today to seek your advice and support for me to be successful as a Minister. I brought these items to support the 2023 Ramadan," he said.

Receiving the items, Sheikh Sharubutu expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Minister and his Ministry for their visit and generosity.

Dr. Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu applauded the gesture of Asamoah Boateng.