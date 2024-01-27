ADVERTISEMENT
Asenso-Boakye, Agyapong embroiled in public spat at polling center

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Francis Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Agyapong, found themselves embroiled in a public spat that captured the attention of onlookers and party members alike.

The incident occurred during the NPP's internal elections, which aimed to select parliamentary candidates for upcoming contests.

The situation unfolded as Mr. Agyapong expressed his view that Mr. Asenso-Boakye's singing at the voting center was deemed "unprofessional."

In a quick response, police officers intervened promptly to restore calm at the center.

Ralph Agyapong, a lawyer and brother of the outspoken politician, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The two contenders have been lightly on the neck of each other prior to the primary elections

Lawyer Opoku Agyapong had earlier criticized his contender claiming projects that were not initiated by him, “Every single police station was started by the late Daniel Okyem Aboagye and not Asenso as he has been claiming. He has not done much to uplift the constituency.”

