Here's why gov't delayed 'Villagio- like buildings' project at Nima

He said: "Nima re-development is still on the agenda of the government, except that there is one fundamental challenge or obstacle we need to clear, and that has to do with the engagement of the stakeholders there."

"I have started engagements with the Member of Parliament there and when I first mentioned it to him, I thought he was going to embrace it because it's a good project but he tells me it's not an easy matter, so we are currently putting together a team to start engagements with them [Nima residents]," he said.

In May 2019, the former Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta-Akyea, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision is to transform Nima and Maamobi into residential apartments.

According to him, the redevelopment of Nima forms part of the government's plans to upgrade slums in the country and the project will come at no cost to the residents, who will be given free flats to free up land space in that area for developers to build "Villagio- like buildings" to beautify the place.

He said "the growing incidence of slum development in Ghana has been the result of rural-urban migration, limited supply of land, and regulatory frameworks that are, at best, indifferent and hostile to the needs of the poor.

"Even though Nima and Maamobi routinely suffer from inadequate provisions of basic facilities such as housing, water, electricity, and drainage systems, the communities continue to grow."

He stated that the President's commitment to slum upgrading of Nima and Maamobi was stated forcefully in his message during the State of the Nation address delivered in Parliament on February 20, 2019.

He indicated that the project will be implemented together with the Inner-cities and Zongo Development Ministry without dislodging any resident of Nima.