Ashaiman soldier murder: 6 accused remanded in police custody

The other four are said to have bought a stolen mobile phone taken from the deceased soldier.

The defence counsel for the four accused persons, Abdul Fatawu Alhassan said to have bought the stolen phone prayed the court to grant the four bail as they were not part of the robbery nor the alleged killing.

But the prosecution opposed the bail application and said the accused persons have no permanent place of abode.

Police narrate the death and arrest of the suspects

The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led operations arrested six persons at different dates and various locations within Ashaiman and its environs for their suspected involvement in the murder of Imoro Sherrif.

After almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, on March 9, the police arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman.

Two other suspects, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman were arrested at their hideouts on March 10, 2023.

Two additional suspects, Yussif Mohammed, and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on March 11 and 12, 2023, respectively.

Further investigation has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45 am on March 4, 2023, attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashiaman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack.

The deceased, however, resisted and struggled with the suspects. During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone, and bolted leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm.

A postmortem examination was performed on the deceased’s body on March 8, 2023, after which the pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of the left arm consistent with the stabbed injury.

Investigations also revealed that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick sold the phone which they had robbed from the deceased to suspect Ibrahim Abdul Rakib who later sold it to suspect Safianu Musah.

Suspect Safianu Musah is being evasive as to the whereabouts of the phone and claims to have sold it to suspect Yussif Mohammed and later to suspect Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim.