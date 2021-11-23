The four suspects, Ajara Sagu, Rashid Ibrahim; Ibrahim Iddrisu; Musah Arijuma, and a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested at Ejura after extensive surveillance of their activities.
Ashanti Region: 5 including a 14-year-old arrested for robbery
The Police in Ejura on November 16, 2021, has arrested four robbery suspects and a juvenile who carry out robbery activities on highways linking Nkoranza and Techiman in the Bono East Region and the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipal area of the Ashanti Region.
Ten assorted mobile phones, one Infinix charger, and a lady’s handbag were retrieved when Police carried out on-the-spot checks on the four suspects and juvenile.
Other items retrieved include an unregistered Apsonic Aloba motorbike, an amount of GH¢2,279, all suspected to have been robbed from commuters.
A driver who was a victim of the suspect's robbery along the Techiman-Ejura Highway also identified the suspects including the juvenile as the robbers who attacked him on Monday, November 15, 2021.
