Ashanti Region: One dead in Asafo slum fire outbreak in Kumasi

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

One person has been confirmed dead when fire destroyed parts of the Asafo BB slum in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Asafo fire
Asafo fire Pulse Ghana

The fire reports stated began with a couple cooking in one of the nearby wooden shacks and the fire spread through a pillow and mattress-making area before finally engulfing the entire slum.

The burnt remains of the victim were found by the police and firefighters who raced to the scene to assist in putting out the fire.

Asafo fire
Asafo fire Pulse Ghana

The deceased, believed to be in his twenties, relocated recently from Alonso, a suburb of Kumasi to join his friends at the slum.

According to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Fire Commander, Divisional Officer Grade 3, Simon Ben Boadu, the office had a distress call around 2:23 pm on Sunday and quickly dispatched a team of officers to deal with the situation.

He said "Due to the dense population, and the intensity of the fire, an additional two tenders were deployed to assist.

Asafo fire
Asafo fire Pulse Ghana

"It is important to state that one boy was killed by the fire and his body has been sent to the morgue."

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

