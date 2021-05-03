Ashanti Region: One dead in Asafo slum fire outbreak in Kumasi

The burnt remains of the victim were found by the police and firefighters who raced to the scene to assist in putting out the fire.

Pulse Ghana

The deceased, believed to be in his twenties, relocated recently from Alonso, a suburb of Kumasi to join his friends at the slum.

According to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Fire Commander, Divisional Officer Grade 3, Simon Ben Boadu, the office had a distress call around 2:23 pm on Sunday and quickly dispatched a team of officers to deal with the situation.

He said "Due to the dense population, and the intensity of the fire, an additional two tenders were deployed to assist.

Pulse Ghana

"It is important to state that one boy was killed by the fire and his body has been sent to the morgue."