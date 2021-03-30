RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Asiedu Nketiah's appointment to Parliamentary board a wake up call for NPP - Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has said that the appointment of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to to Parliamentary Service Board should serve as a wake up to government.

He said for a member of the opposition to be nominated for such a role shows that the ruling party is not tightening all its loose ends.

The appointment of Mr. Nketiah has been met with claims that it “may amount to an undesired intrusion into the governance of Parliament by a political party and may not in the circumstances bode well for the independence of parliament since he [Asiedu Nketiah] is the General Secretary of a major political party.”

Lawyer Boahen said so far as Ghanaians are the ones who are appointed to the Board and Mr. Nketiah is a Ghanaian, so be it.

”Let me be honest here. As a party, the NPP must be up in doing. The NPP is in power and Asiedu Nketiah has been appointed as a member of the parliamentary Service Board. If approved, there is nothing anyone can do about it. But the question is, are we the [NPP] taking chances to do some of these things?”

”It is a wake-up call for NPP. I have been telling them these things but they claim I like talking. I don’t like talking but I mean well for the party,” he added.

Mr. Nketiah, who is popularly known as General Mosquito was nominated by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu, former Majority leader Abraham Osei Adu, former MP for Wenchi West, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Clerk to Parliament and the Speaker who doubles as chairman constitute the six-member Service Board.

