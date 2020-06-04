Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), Secretary-General Blaise Lempen has said "Media workers play an important role in the fight against the novel coronavirus. They have to inform about the spread of the disease.

"A number of them died for lack of adequate protective measures when doing their job."

According to a count by the NGO, between March 1 and May 31, 2020, and at least 127 journalists died due to COVID-19.

It stated that around two-thirds of the journalists were on duty.

In May alone, 72 victims were counted.

By region, Latin America was the most affected continent with at least 62 journalists, followed by Europe with 23, Asia 17, North America 13, and Africa 12.