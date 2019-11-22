He was nominated by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) in its maiden edition of the Awards.

Other nominees in the same category include Manasseh Azure Awuni – freelance investigative journalist; Ato Ulzen-Appiah – Director, Ghana Think Foundation; David Boateng Asante – Managing Director, Ghana Publishing Company; and Edward Sowah Adjetey – Engineer, State Housing Company Limited Ghana.

The public has been urged to vote for the Integrity Personality of the Year 2019 either through the Ghana Integrity Awards website – www.ghanatintegrityawards.org or via the shortcode *718*739#.

The voting procedure is as follows:

i. To vote via the Ghana Integrity Awards website, visit www.ghanatintegrityawards.org/vote, click on vote now, select your preferred nominee and submit or

ii. To vote via shortcode (USSD), Dial *718*739#, select start, select your preferred nominee and submit.

The public votes, according to the GII, constitute 40 percent of the total score while an Evaluation Committee made up of representatives from civil society, academia, judiciary, private sector, and other accountability institutions’ score, will constitute 60 percent of the total score.

Madam Linda Ofori Kwafo, the Executive Director of GII who spoke at the launch in August 2019, stated that the effect of corruption on Ghana's development was huge and that the country loses three billion dollars, equivalent to GH¢13.5 billion every year through corruption.

The award, an annual scheme, would be used as an incentive to influence positive behaviour, provide an emotional reward to individuals and organizations doing the "right things" with integrity.

About Auditor-General

Domelevo is a Public Financial Management expert with a proven track record serving in several senior staff roles at the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning of Ghana for 18 years.

Domelevo also held numerous high-level positions that include Senior Financial Management Specialist with the World Bank responsible for the Public Financial Management project in Zimbabwe and Malawi, as well as Chief Accountant for the Ghana Film Industry Corporation (now TV3).

Activating the surcharge and disallowance laws in Ghana

The Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo has taken steps to break the culture of impunity in the public service. Under his leadership, the Ghana Audit Service has activated its disallowance and surcharges powers (Article 187 (7) ) in respect of all state monies found to have been expended contrary to law.

In a press release issued by the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Audit Service, Benard Conduah, the Service revealed that between June 14, 2017, to November 30, 2018, it "issued 112 Surcharge Certificates to individuals and organisations and recovered a total amount of ¢67,315,066.12 into government chest."