August 4 declared a Statutory Public Holiday - Ambrose Derry announces

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Friday, August 4, 2023, will be observed as Founder's Day, a Statutory Public Holiday throughout the country, Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry has announced.

DERY AMBROSE
The day originally was marked on September 21 to celebrate Ghana’s first prime minister and president Dr Kwame Nkrumah but was later amended to August 4 by President Akufo Addo in 2018.

In a letter dated Wednesday, July 26, and signed by Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister reads, “The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 4th August 2023 which marks Founders’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country".

Statement
Founders’ Day is observed to commemorate the contributions of all the front liners through toil and bloodshed fought for the country’s independence

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
