Ban on secondhand goods: We're working with GSA — Energy Commission

The decision to ban the importation of second-hand electrical appliances, popularly known as 'home use', is to save the public from carbon emissions.

The Energy Commission had said Ghana was gradually becoming a dumping site for electronic waste as a result of these products.

It has, therefore, hinted at an implementation of the ban to save Ghana’s ecosystem.

But the Assistant Manager in charge of Energy Efficiency Inspection and Enforcement at the Commission, Hubert Nsoh Zan, stated that the Commission had realized a lot of dealers were bringing in obsolete products, and in some cases new electrical appliances that did not meet the substandard they were required to meet.

Thus, he highlighted that his outfit's collaboration with the GSA has enabled them to create minimum energy performance standards for electrical appliances.

In an interview with JoyNews, he said "A lot of them [the dealers] have said that their used products are even more durable than the brand new ones that are coming into the country. How do we establish this as an energy commission?

"We play the role of a referee and so the only way to establish that is to come up with minimum energy performance standards, and that is what we have done by working closely with the Ghana Standard Authority to adopt international standards."

He further explained that the country needs to strengthen its regulations to block the influx of electronic waste from other jurisdictions into its market.

