Barker-Vormawor released from police custody

Kojo Emmanuel

A convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has been released from police custody.

He was granted bail on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, by the Tema High court.

The bail conditions are set at GH¢2 million with 2 sureties, one of whom is to deposit documents to his landed property.

His passport should also remain in police custody, and he must report himself once a week to the police.

Justice Daniel Mensah ruled that the court cannot disable itself from the grant of bail, having regard to the facts of the case and the legal arguments urged upon him by both counsels for Barker-Vormawor and the Republic.

Oliver was charged with treason for threatening to stage a coup in the country if the controversial 1.75% E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

He was arrested following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

