Vice President Bawumia said the operationalization of the Centre, which would track the movement of all petroleum products in real time, would have several benefits, key among which is reduced revenue losses and greater efficiency in the control and distribution of petroleum products.

“As we all know, energy is critical to everything we do, from home to office and industry, and how countries manage their energy sector along the supply chain has become a very important issue around the globe. The Government therefore places high priority on the development of all sources of energy and their distribution to ensure availability of cheap, yet quality energy for the good people of Ghana.”

Vice President Bawumia explained that an efficient and effective petroleum products distribution system is essential to the economic growth of the country, and it is for this reason that Government is committed to improving the movement of petroleum products within the country, whether it is by road, rail, water or pipeline.

He expressed worry about the network of illegal activities going on in the petroleum downstream industry mostly in the form of bunkering, smuggling of petroleum products and the dumping of products meant for export on the local market.

“It is estimated that these illegal activities cost the country over US$200 million per annum in the form of lost direct petroleum tax revenue, subsidies that do not get to the targeted constituencies, and abuse in transport claims for transportation of petroleum products among others.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

“To put this in perspective, the revenue loss of about $200 million translates into nearly GHS1.1 billion annually, which is about 55 percent of the money needed every year to finance a full stream of Free SHS according to the 2020 Budget estimates.”

The launch of the 24/7 Command Centre had therefore come at the right time, he added, saying “This is yet another example of how we can leverage on technology to tackle some of the problems that continue to undermine our ability to build the Ghana we want.”

He charged the NPA to enhance and sustain the already initiated technological interventions such as the Petroleum Product Marking Scheme, the Bulk Road Vehicle Tracking and Volume Monitoring System, the Enterprise Relational Database Management System (ERDMS) and now the Electronic Sealing and Cargo Tracking System.