Bawumia is the strategic candidate that can win NPP the 2024 elections – Dan Botwe

Dan Botwe endorsed the candidature of Dr Bawumia, during the Vice President’s visit to the Okere Constituency on Sunday 6 August 2023, as part of his Eastern Region tour to meet with delegates of the NPP who will be voting first on 26 August to choose 5 out of the 10 candidates contesting ahead of the super delegates conference and subsequently on Saturday 4 November 2023 in the presidential primaries.

In his endorsement address to NPP delegates in Okere, Dan Botwe said, with his experience as a former General Secretary of the party, and having given careful consideration to all the aspirants and with the benefit of the current situation of the party and the country, the best person to lead the NPP into the future is the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Since we started this flagbearership campaign, I have not spoken. But today I will speak. I was elected General Secretary of the NPP 25 years ago. I have had experience working under several stalwarts of the Party. I know the NPP very well. I know very well all the 10 people contesting. But I am here at Okere saying this. That anyone who knows me knows that I speak the truth and you cannot influence me with anything,” Dan Botwe said.

“I love all the aspirants, but I love the NPP more. My friends in the NPP, if we look at what is happening in Ghana and NPP now, we are looking into the future. Based on my knowledge of the Party and judging from what is happening, I want to say and ask all of you to go and vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia” he added.