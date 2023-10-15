Be wary of fake reposting arrangements -NSS cautions personnel

This person is enticing unsuspecting National Service Personnel to get in touch with him and pay a fee for a change in their postings.

The NSS emphasizes that there are no such arrangements for changing the postings of service personnel who have been assigned to these modules.

The NSS statement notes, "The Scheme does not know any such person as MR. VICTOR NSS. No such individual has been contracted to deal with the public for and on behalf of the Scheme."

Management further advises all National Service Personnel and the public to disregard the false information being circulated and to treat such false claims with the contempt they deserve.

The security agencies have been informed to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for spreading this misinformation to protect innocent service personnel from being deceived.

