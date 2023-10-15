According to the NSS, an individual using the name and contact "Mr. Victor NSS-0548313412" has been spreading inaccurate information about the Scheme's Deployment Modules, specifically in the areas of Teaching, Agriculture, and Accounting Aid.
Be wary of fake reposting arrangements -NSS cautions personnel
The National Service Scheme (NSS) has issued a caution to its personnel regarding the dissemination of false information about reposting arrangements circulating on social media.
This person is enticing unsuspecting National Service Personnel to get in touch with him and pay a fee for a change in their postings.
The NSS emphasizes that there are no such arrangements for changing the postings of service personnel who have been assigned to these modules.
The NSS statement notes, "The Scheme does not know any such person as MR. VICTOR NSS. No such individual has been contracted to deal with the public for and on behalf of the Scheme."
Management further advises all National Service Personnel and the public to disregard the false information being circulated and to treat such false claims with the contempt they deserve.
The security agencies have been informed to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for spreading this misinformation to protect innocent service personnel from being deceived.
“Management therefore wishes to strongly advise all National Service Personnel and the public to ignore the false information being circulated, and any other similar falsehoods, and to treat them with the contempt that they deserve,”
In conclusion, the NSS advises all National Service Personnel and the public to directly contact any of the Scheme's Regional or District Secretariats or the headquarters to address their concerns rather than relying on potentially misleading information from unauthorized sources.
