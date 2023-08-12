BECE Candidates to begin Senior High School selection exercise from August 23 - MoE

The ministry has made available an informative video that elaborates on the school selection guidelines To provide clarity and guidance to candidates on the school selection process.

“The video will be featured within schools and extensively broadcast on various television networks across the country. The video and the selection form will also be accessible on the official website of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat at www.freeshs.net,”

The letter further reads a scheduled date between which the selection guideline videos will be shown.

“The specific date and time for your school will be communicated to you by your JHS head teacher. The School Selection Period has been scheduled from August 23rd to September 4th, 2023. This is the period where you get the selection forms, complete and submit them to your JHS head teacher,”