‘Being a super woman is a scam’ – Victoria Hamah reiterates

“Super woman is a scam! It robs you of your femininity and turns you into a man,” she wrote on her social media page.

This is, however, not the first time Ms Hamah has made such a statement, having made a similar comment in April 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that post last year, the former deputy Minister said: “Right now I don’t wanna be anyone’s super woman. Just wanna be a woman.”

Meanwhile, Ms Hamah’s comments divided opinion among her followers on the microblogging site, with some agreeing with her while others disagreed.

A Facebook user with the name Kolawole Mudashiru Braimah said: “Women birth men. Remember? If you are a woman you are already SUPER. Nothing else to prove. Need we say more? If you know U KNOW wai.”

Pulse Ghana

Another user called Mina Koranteng stated: “Thank you. This concept has emasculated many women without them knowing. And... with little or no reward at all to those women!”

ADVERTISEMENT

A third Facebook user by the name of George Nartey added: “Ladies, enjoy your feminine. Don't try to be what you're not.”