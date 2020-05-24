The pictures sighted by Myjoyonline.com showed that the popular pastor could not control his excitement after spending about three nights in police cells.

Obinim was arrested and detained in police custody on May 19, 2020, after Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong reported him to the police for alleged inappropriate behaviour.

The pastor was charged for forgery of a document contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) respectively.

He was granted bail to the tune of GHC100,0000 with two sureties, but he reportedly failed to meet the bail condition and continued to remain in police custody until he was finally released on Friday after all conditions were satisfied.

Bishop Obinim

He was, however, on admission in the Police Hospital and underwent treatment for a peculiar heart condition.

Obinim’s lawyer said in an interview that his client didn’t receive the required treatment from medical personnel while on admission, so he had been transferred to a private health facility.

His administrator also indicated that they were being frustrated in their effort to meet the bail condition of the founder of the International God’s Way Church and that delayed his release.