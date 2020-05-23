Obinim was arrested and detained in police custody after Member of Parliament for Assin North Kennedy Agyapong reported him for alleged inappropriate behaviour.

The popular pastor was granted bail to the tune of GHC100,000 on May 19 following his arrest, with three sureties, but he remained in custody because he failed to meet his bail conditions.

Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei who spoke to GhanaWeb Friday evening, explained that the Founder of the International God's Way was released by the Kaneshie District Court at 3pm the same day. This was after he had met all the stated requirements for the bail.

Poku-Adusei explaine that Obinim followinh his arrest had been held in the police hospital because of a peculiar heart condition but he didn't receive the required treatment from health personnel at the facility.

"The hospital conditions were not good so he is currently with his private doctors trying to check his conditions so that he can be back to normal life. He has a peculiar heart condition that has been going on for some time so he has private doctors who have been making sure that he was well catered for, he was not receiving that treatment at the police hospital." He said in an interview with GhanaWeb.

Lawyer Poku-Adusei further endorsed reports that the police personnel at the headquarters tried to frustrate their efforts to fulfil the bail requirements.

Reacting to this, his lawyer said: "The CID came up with all manner of requirements that are needless but eventually we met all the conditions and requirements requested and eventually the bail was executed around 3pm this afternoon at the Kaneshie court and he has gone home."

Bishop Obinim was charged for offence of publication of false news and forging of documents contrary to Sections 208 and 159 of the criminal and other Offences Act, 1060 (Act 29) respectively.