Blame Akufo-Addo for high cement prices - NDC MP

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana has called on Ghanaians to put the blame squarely at the feet of President Akufo-Addo for the increase in cement prices.

He said the president and his government are bestowing untold hardship on Ghanaians.

The MP in a statement copied to the media accused the Akufo-Addo administration of failed economic policies which has led to the incessant increase in cement prices.

“Today, a little over 4 years since taking over, the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government has added GHc22 to what it inherited i.e. GHc5.5 increase every year” further stating that; “For people that claim to be the competent managers of this economy, bestowing such hardship on individuals and businesses is shocking”, he wrote.

“When Dr Bawumia was moving from market to market asking for prices of goods for propaganda purposes, Ghanaians were justified to expect better and affordable prices of goods and services. Increasing taxes that were hitherto described as obnoxious is not better," he said.

"What is totally appalling is how a government can be so insensitive as to bring such hardship on its own people. This situation is completely borne out of the lack of empathy on the part of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumai government. The current high cement prices are largely driven by government’s obnoxious taxes and killer fuel prices."

