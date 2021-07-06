Makola fire: Don't blame us for no water in truck - Fire Service

He said the Fire Service is not to blame for the nonfunctioning water hydrants that made it difficult for them to douse the fire.

He said the actions and inactions of some state agencies such as the Ghana Water Company, Electricity Company of Ghana, and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly make it difficult for the firefight.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "We didn't run out of water. The problem is all the fire hydrants didn't have water in them so we had to rely on water from circle and Alajo. It's the responsibility of the water company to manage the fire hydrants. We don’t manage fire hydrants.

"As at the time the fire happened, all the hydrants were not flowing. The water company didn't tell us why they shut it yesterday. We couldn't leave our duty to go ask Ghana Water Company why there was no water in our hydrants so we did what was required at the time and that's what we did. t’s rather unfortunate that everyone is blaming us but let’s look at the situation on the ground before blaming the fire service."

A Fire Service Station situated just about 300m away from the Makola mall where a building was razed by fire on Monday, July 5, 2021, allegedly could not quench the fire promptly because their trucks did not have fuel and water.

According to witnesses to the inferno, it took the fire service over an hour to arrive at the scene by which time the damage had been done beyond redemption.

The fire which reportedly started around 9:30 in the morning destroyed shops, stalls, and goods as it blazed for hours.