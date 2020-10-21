Reports stated that 12 people had been killed and others wounded after soldiers opened fire.

Also, an indefinite 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Lagos and other regions.

Okudzeto Ablakwa in a Facebook post called on the Nigerian government to end the brutalities on its citizens.

The MP who doubles as the ranking member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs said: "The Nigerian government must take immediate steps to end the atrocities on its own citizens.

Protest in Nigeria

"Officials there must recognise that the modern international justice architecture leaves them with very little room for escape - they shall answer for their brutalities and complicity no matter how long it takes.

"African leaders must speak out now and demand an end to the bloodshed failing which severe sanctions must be imposed by the AU and ECOWAS.

"This is not the Africa we want!"