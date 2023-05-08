ADVERTISEMENT
Borrow from treasury bills and pay us – Pension Bondholders to govt

Evans Annang

The Pensioner Bondholders Forum has charged the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to pay their outstanding coupons and principals on their bonds.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

According to the group, the government can do this by borrowing from the treasury bills market.

Dr. Adu Anane Antwi in an interview with Citi News said the government must find the money to pay the pensioners whose livelihoods have been adversely affected.

“The government can borrow from the Treasury Bills market to pay us. If you borrow from the Treasury Bills market, it will raise your debt level, but you are faced with a situation where you have to do that for people who need their money for medication.

The president once said that they cannot bring the dead back to life, but you can bring the economy back. So we are talking about pensioners who need their money for medication, if you don’t do that they die, you can’t bring them back so borrow from the Treasury Bills market and pay them, so they can live.”

The government has defaulted on payments for coupons on matured bonds for pensioner bondholders who were exempted from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme and to individual bondholders who did not participate in the scheme.

The government has failed to pay 19 coupons and three principals since February after exempting the pensioners from the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

Its day 4 as pensioner bondholders return to Finance Ministry to picket over DDEP Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pleaded for help from Japan for Ghana to get its bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The president appealed during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Jubilee House in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo said Japan, a member of the Paris Club, has a major role to play in Ghana securing the deal from the IMF.

