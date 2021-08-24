The president in a letter said there was no basis for the petition for the removal of the Chief Justice because of a $5 million dollar bribe he was alleged to have received.

It said: " the petition saying it is "devoid of any basis warranting the setting up of a committee under Article 146 (6) to undertake the very serious business of removing a Chief Justice from office."

"…the Supreme Court in interpreting article 146 (6) had in mind unmeritorious and unwarranted petitions such as the instant one. The petition is dismissed accordingly," it added.

According to him, the petition was based on "third-hand and fourth-hand hearsay."

Pulse Ghana

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) in its petition said "a response filed by Mr. Kwesi Afrifa Esq a Ghanaian Lawyer. in response to a petition brought against hirn al the General Legal Council by one Nana Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atte VI made some very chilling allegations against the Chief Justice of the Republic Ghana Justice Kwesi Annin Yeboah.

"An allegation that Nana Ogyoodom Obranu Kwesi A. VI disclosed to his former Lawyer Mr.Kweal Mate Esq, that the Chief Justice had demanded a bribe of $5 million from him to help him win a case he had at the Supreme Court, the petition indicated."